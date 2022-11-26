(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Business customers have once again ranked Kentucky Utilities first in electric business customer satisfaction among the utility’s peers in the Midwest midsize region.
The honor was awarded by J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, following the company’s recently released 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study. This is the fourth consecutive year KU has ranked highest in its region. KU’s sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, ranked fifth in the Midwest midsize region in this year’s study. Combined, LG&E and KU have earned 29 J.D. Power awards since 1999*.
“We’re honored that the communities we serve have once again recognized us as leaders in electric business customer satisfaction, and we remain focused on continuously improving the customer experience across the board,” said Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president-Customer Services. “This recognition reflects the hard work of every employee, each day, taking ownership of the customer experience in interactions with customers, friends, family and neighbors.”
The J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its 24th year, measures satisfaction among business customers of 78 targeted U.S. electric utilities, each of which serves more than 50,000 business customers. In aggregate, these utilities provide electricity to more than 12 million customers.
Overall satisfaction is examined across six factors (listed in order of importance): power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, customer contact, and communications.
Visit the J.D. Power website to learn more about the 2022 Electric Business Customer Satisfaction Study.
