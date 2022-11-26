be

 (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Business customers have once again ranked Kentucky Utilities first in electric business customer satisfaction among the utility’s peers in the Midwest midsize region.                                                  

   The honor was awarded by J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, following the company’s recently released 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study. This is the fourth consecutive year KU has ranked highest in its region. KU’s sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, ranked fifth in the Midwest midsize region in this year’s study. Combined, LG&E and KU have earned 29 J.D. Power awards since 1999*.

