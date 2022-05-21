Beginning in June, KET will premiere a new weekday series, Evening Edition, dedicated to covering the events, issues and stories happening across the Commonwealth.
The half-hour program, hosted by Renee Shaw, will summarize recent major developments and go beyond the headlines to highlight Kentucky’s fascinating people, places and happenings with stories produced by KET’s award-winning public affairs team.
“Viewers often tell us how much they trust and appreciate our thoughtful approach to public affairs. And because of this, one of the most frequent requests we’ve received has been for a nightly series to cover the day’s newsworthy events,” said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO. “As Kentucky’s only statewide media, KET is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between local and national news sources by producing a program that truly serves the entirety of our great state.”
Evening Edition premieres Wednesday, June 1, and will air each weekday evening at 6:30/5:30 pm on KET and at 11/10 pm on KET2. On-demand streaming for Evening Edition is available at KET.org/EveningEdition and through the PBS Video App.
From education to the economy, agriculture to healthcare, business to the arts, Evening Edition will tell the stories of communities and people who go out of their way to make a positive difference in Kentucky. Evening Edition likewise will visit regions of the Commonwealth seldom heard from outside of breaking news events, highlighting the challenges and achievements of those met along the way.
“I’m proud of the reputation KET has built for thought-provoking and comprehensive coverage – and Evening Edition builds on that tradition in an exciting way,” Shaw said. “Evening Edition will go beyond what’s making news each day to tell the stories that help Kentuckians understand each other a little better, connect communities and inspire us all to build an even stronger Commonwealth.”
Evening Edition also will be available in podcast form, with each episode’s audio available for listening at KET.org/podcasts. And Evening Edition’s companion email newsletter, Weekly Digest, will offer a recap of the week’s episodes as well as a preview of what’s coming up. To sign-up for Weekly Digest, please visit KET.org/EveningEdition.
Support for Evening Edition is thanks in part to the KET Endowment for Kentucky Productions, the O. Leonard Press 21st Century Fund/Endowment for Public Affairs and KET’s Millennium Fund.
