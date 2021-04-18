The Kentucky Press Association Board of Directors appreciates Governor Andy Beshear vetoing Senate Bill 48. As originally introduced by Senator Danny Carroll, it was language that KPA and its general counsels had worked on for more than two years. It was acceptable in its original form but the Kentucky House of Representatives made changes in the legislation that made it one of the most horrific bills passed during the 2021 General Assembly.
The same language was defeated in a House Judiciary Committee meeting but that did not stop Rep. John Blanton from attaching his language to SB48 at the 11th hour of this year’s legislature.
The secretive process by which the law was amended resulted in a bill that was unnecessary, unworkable, and internally inconsistent. Public agencies would have been wrestling for years to come with how to implement the law, and untold numbers of routine business and government functions would have been affected by its provisions. Simply put, sunshine laws should not be amended in the dead of night with no opportunity for meaningful public input or discussion of their consequences.
