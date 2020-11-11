KRDHD Covid-19 Update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Tuesday November 10, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 45 confirmed positive cases and 6 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting three pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 18-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 44-year-old female, a 45-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, a 64-year-old male, a 66-year-old male, and a 73-year-old female from Knott County, a 58-year-old male from Lee County, a 26-year-old female and a 66-year-old female from Leslie County, a 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 55-year-old male and a 61-year-old male from Letcher County, a 77-year-old male from Owsley County, a 24-year-old female, a 31-year-old male, a 32-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, two 37-year-old males, a 37-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 46-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 48-year-old male, a 54-year-old male, a 58-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, a 62-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 65-year-old male, and an 82-year-old male from Perry County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 24-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, and an 84-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report out 190 recoveries. We are diligently working on the recovered case data and will be reporting those out as time allows.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 15, Lee- 1, Leslie- 2, Letcher- 5, Owsley- 1, Perry- 20, Wolfe- 7
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-429 (44 probable) (215 active, 207 recovered, 7 deceased)
*Lee- Total-186 (21 probable) (18 active, 157 recovered, 11 deceased)
Leslie- Total-158 (13 probable) (84 active, 73 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-350 (102 probable) (164 active, 184 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-106 (33 probable) (11 active, 94 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-668 (49 probable) (248 active, 411 recovered, 9 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-107 (24 probable) (34 active, 73 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,718 Lab Confirmed Positive + 286 Probable=Total 2,004 (1,199 recovered, 774 active, 31 deceased)
*The KRDHD will report the Core Civic Lee Adjustment Center lab confirmations when received.
