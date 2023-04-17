Lee Co. RTA President, Willie Addison, asked KRTA Executive Director, Tim Abrams, to be our Guest Speaker at the Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association(RTA) April meeting. Legislative Chair, David Jennings, did a wonderful Introduction of our Illustrious Leader, sharing how he goes to battle to assist Retirees in maintaining their benefits, which they've earned!
Mr. Abrams addressed the members by thanking President Addison for inviting him to Lee Co. because he always enjoys visiting here, since it's a small town similar to his hometown of Henry Co.
Abrams shared that there are only four RTA's in the State with 100% Membership and he Congratulated Lee Co. RTA Membership Chair for achieving and maintaining 100% Membership. Although Geneva Duncil is Membership Chair, and was absent, President Addison reiterated that she works really hard to make sure that New Retirees are given White Cards and signs them up for our organization.
Then Abrams informed us that during the Legislative Session, that the good news for Retired Teachers is that their Pensions are Fully Funded and they've agreed to leave our Benefits and Health Insurance alone. We did receive a 1.5% COLA! In addition, he encouraged us to reach out to our legislators Representative Tim Truett and Senator Brandon Smith to Thank Them for supporting teachers.
Next, Abrams addressed two key reasons why Legislatiors appreciated Retired Teachers. The first reason is that they know that 70% of the Retired Teachers in Kentucky belong to Kentucky Teacher Retirement Association (KRTA), while other States only have approximately 20% to 25% Retired Teacher Participation. The second reason is that Retirees are in the AGE BRACKET to Vote!
In addition, there were over $13.5 Million dollars worth of calculated Volunteer hours that were submitted to KRTA this year, from Jan 2022 - Dec 2022. Retirees are busy!
KRTA Executive Director, Tim Abrams also shared that he and Superintendent Earl Ray Shuler attended classes at EKU together, back in the day. He also was appreciative of the State Office as Exexcutive Council Member that David Jennings had held previously; and that Avis Thompson had been CKRTA-EAST District President. He closed by saying that is looking forward to seeing President Willie Addison at the KRTA State Convention in Louisville, KY. this month. He thanked the members for coming out and being involved. President Addison thanked Executive Director, Tim Abrams for being our Guest and we appreciated his Leadership of our KRTA Organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.