   Lee Co. RTA President, Willie Addison, asked KRTA Executive Director, Tim Abrams, to be our Guest Speaker at the Lee Co. Retired Teachers Association(RTA)  April meeting. Legislative Chair, David Jennings, did a wonderful Introduction of our Illustrious Leader, sharing how he goes to battle to assist Retirees in maintaining their benefits, which they've earned! 

  Mr. Abrams addressed the members  by thanking President Addison for inviting him to Lee Co. because he always enjoys visiting here, since it's a small town similar to  his hometown of Henry Co. 

