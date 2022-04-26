On Tuesday, April 20, 2022, the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted about allegations of a Teacher at Lee County Middle High School who was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
As a result of the initial investigation, Courtney Horn, 32 years old of Beattyville, KY, has been arrested and was lodged in Three Forks Regional Jail last Thursday night and was released on a $10k bond
She is charged with Rape 3rd Degree, Sodomy 3rd Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Hobbs. He was assisted by KSP personnel.
The superintendent notified KSP on Tuesday after receiving information about the inappropriate contact.
As part of her bond, she can’t have any contact with Lee County Schools.
Superintendent Wasson sent a letter home with all students last Thursday informing them of the situation.
