On Friday evening at approximately 6:30pm, KSP received a call of a single-vehicle crash that happened near the Zoe Post Office with possible entrapments. The crash involved a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Joshua Phillips 21, of Beattyville who drove off an embankment causing the truck to flip on its side.
As a result of the crash, Justin Hughes, 27, of Booneville, was taken to Clark Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, along with pregnant Kaedyn Turner, 18 of Beattyville who was sent with life threatening injuries to UK Hospital. Other passenger; Michael Combs, 21 of Beattyville was pronounced dead at the scene by Brian Wilson; LC Coroner. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office of Frankfort. This crash is still under investigation.
