Friday November 13, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update- KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 36 confirmed positive cases and 6 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 30-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, a 38-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, and a 68-year-old male from Knott County, a 27-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 50-year-old male, and an 82-year-old male from Lee County.
A 27-year-old female, and a 37-year-old female from Leslie County, a 38-year-old female, a 56-year-old female, a 58-year-old male, a 70-year-old male, and a 74-year-old female from Letcher County, a 21-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 56-year-old female from Owsley County, three pediatric cases under the age of 18, an 18-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 26-year-old male, a 42-year-old female, a 47-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, a 59-year-old male, a 61-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 66-year-old male, and an 81-year-old male from Perry County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, an 18-year-old female, a 67-year-old male, a 71-year-old female, a 72-year-old male, and an 86-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report out 79 recoveries.
We are saddened to report out the deaths of a 90-year-old female from Wolfe County, a 91-year-old female from Perry County, and a 93-year-old female from Knott County. The KRDHD sends our condolences to the families.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 5, Lee- 6, Leslie- 2, Letcher- 5, Owsley- 3, Perry- 15, Wolfe- 6
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- Total-441 (45 probable) (52 active, 381 recovered, 8 deceased)
Lee- Total-195 (21 probable) (20 active, 164 recovered, 11 deceased)
Leslie- Total-161 (13 probable) (19 active, 141 recovered, 1 deceased)
Letcher- Total-366 (111 probable) (39 active, 325 recovered, 2 deceased)
Owsley- Total-111 (34 probable) (10 active, 100 recovered, 1 deceased)
Perry- Total-699 (55 probable) (116 active, 573 recovered, 10 deceased)
Wolfe- Total-115 (26 probable) (33 active, 81 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
1,783 Lab Confirmed Positive + 305 Probable=Total 2,088 (1,765 recovered, 289 active, 34 deceased)
*Due to cases reported that were not from one of our counties, some numbers have changed. Data is current as of today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.