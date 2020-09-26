Kentucky farmers, like those across the nation, work tirelessly to stay afloat amid plummeting farm incomes, market instabilities, extreme weather conditions, few safety nets and now, a global pandemic. And sometimes those stressors add up, leading some to consider suicide, and others to die by it.
To bring awareness to this issue, the General Assembly passed House Bill 59, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, during the last legislative session to designate the Wednesday of National Farm Safety and Health Week, which is the third week of September, as “Farmer Suicide Prevention Day.” This year that date falls on Sept. 23.
“There are significant stress factors across rural America and it’s important to know that it’s okay for farmers to ask for help,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “And one of the more unfortunate issues here is that the farm community is one of the last communities to reach out for help and so we’ve got to make sure that farmers know that there are resources available if they need to talk with someone.”
Quarles pointed to several stressors that are unique to the farming community, including the extended stress that comes with only getting one or two paychecks a year, working under risky market conditions, and not having access to benefits or health insurance through an employer.
Farmers also worry about losing the family farm, said University of Kentucky professor Joan Mazur.
“No farmer wants to be the person that loses the multi-generational farm, sometimes in the family for decades and decades,” Mazur said. “And that that can cause huge depression. . . . Nobody would want to lose their home, but the additional burden on a farm family ... really can be catastrophic. “Deborah Reed, a professor of nursing and agricultural health at UK, added that she knows anecdotally and through her own research that farmers also feel “very unappreciated and persecuted by the public.” One goal of suicide awareness is to reduce the stigma of asking for help, Mazur said: “We know it’s hard to ask for help. People talk about physical complaints all the time but it’s very difficult for them to talk about any mental health issues that they are having.” But even though it’s hard, she urged anyone thinking about suicide to seek help. “Suicide is preventable, it’s not inevitable,” Mazur said. “That message has to get out to the general public and it has to get out to the farming community as well, and to farm families so that that people can get the help that they need. That’s the point of the USDA grant that we have.” She added, “We can’t keep ignoring this. Stress, mental health, depression, suicide are real issues nationwide, and in particular in our farming community, which is our focus.”
Mazur said the 2018 Farm Bill has been instrumental to addressing mental health in agriculture, because for the first time it had money included to address the issue. The bill appropriated $50 million over five years for mental-health work with people in agriculture-related occupations, but the impact went beyond money.“It said to all the farming community, this is a conversation we can have,” she said. “You can’t overstate enough how important it was that there were mental health components in that 2018 Farm Bill. That was huge.” Kentucky has also appropriated $500,000 from its Tobacco Settlement Fund for a mental-health and suicide-prevention program. The pilot program brings together a wide range of agencies to focus on increasing awareness of resources, increasing behavioral health care providers in rural areas, increasing intervention training in communities, and increasing surveillance. It will also create and disseminate a Kentucky farmer cultural humility training for healthcare providers.
