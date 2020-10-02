Monday September 28, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 28 confirmed positive cases and 16 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 21-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 31-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, and a 41-year-old female from Knott County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, 22-year-old female, a 43-year-old male and a 65-year-old female from Leslie County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 20-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 27-year-old male, a 33-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 39-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, a 63-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 72-year-old female and a 76-year-old male from Letcher County, a 48-year-old female and a 59-year-old male from Owsley County, a 30-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, and a 59-year-old female from Perry County, a 28-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 52-year-old male, a 42-year-old female and a 56-year-old female from Wolfe County. We are pleased to report 14 recoveries today.
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- Total-205 (28 probable) (93 active, 111 recovered, 1 deceased) Lee- Total-15 (1 probable) (1 active, 14 recovered) Leslie- Total-73 (7 probable) (28 active, 45 recovered) Letcher- Total-157 (50 probable) (70 active, 85 recovered, 2 deceased) Owsley- Total-38 (12 probable) (6 active, 31 recovered, 1 deceased) Perry- Total-337 (24 probable) (40 active, 288 recovered, 9 deceased) Wolfe- Total-41 (9 probable) (11 active, 30 recovered) Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 735 Lab Confirmed Positive + 131 Probable=Total 866 (604 recovered, 249 active, 13 deceased) Please remember to be #healthyathome, #healthyatwork and practice #socialdistancing! Let’s all be #TeamKentucky
