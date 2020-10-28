As of Monday October 26, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update:KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 22 confirmed positive cases and 4 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting a 21-year-old male, a 46-year-old female, a 53-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, and a 59-year-old female from Knott County, a 25-year-old male, a 27 year-old female, and a 46-year-old female from Lee County, a 29-year old female, a 44-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, and a 57-year-old male from Letcher County, two pediatric cases under the age of 18, a 48-year-old female, a 55-year-old female, a 58-year-old male, and a 69-year-old male from Owsley County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, and a 60-year-old female from Perry County.
We are pleased to report 27 recoveries today. We are saddened to report the death of a 69-year-old female from Lee County. The KRDHD sends our condolences to her family.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky: River District Health Department: Knott- 5, Lee- 3, Leslie- 0, Letcher- 5, Owsley- 6, Perry- 7, Wolfe- 0 Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- Total-320 (35 probable) (162 active, 154 recovered, 4 deceased) Lee- Total-77 (10 probable) (52 active, 21 recovered, 5 death) Leslie- Total-122 (8 probable) (60 active, 61 recovered, 1 death) Letcher- Total-295 (88 probable) (144 active, 149 recovered, 2 deceased) Owsley- Total-82 (27 probable) (38 active, 43 recovered, 1 deceased) Perry- Total-490 (32 probable) (152 active, 329 recovered, 9 deceased) Wolfe- Total-60 (15 probable) (20 active, 40 recovered) Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 1,231 Lab Confirmed Positive + 215 Probable=Total 1,446 (797 recovered, 628 active, 22 deceased
The Kentucky River District Health Department would like to announce that an employee at McDonald’s at 205 Citizens Lane in Hazard, KY has tested positive for COVID 19. If you visited this restaurant between 4:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Monday October 19th you may have been exposed. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop please contact your medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.
The Kentucky River District Health Department would like to announce that individuals who attended the Ross wedding held at The Barn on Swift Creek at Emily’s B&B in Campton, KY on Saturday, October 24th have been exposed to COVID 19. Any person who attended this wedding should quarantine for 14 days or until Saturday, November 7th. Attendees should call the KY River District Health Department at 606-464-2492 and ask to speak to the Contact Tracing Team. Please monitor yourself for symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop please contact your medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.
