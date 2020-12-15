Monday December 14, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update- KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 64 confirmed positive cases and 24 probable cases of #COVID19 today. We are reporting 27 recoveries today. We are saddened to report out the death of a 69-year-old male from Letcher County. We send our condolences to his family.
Below is today’s case breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- 5, Lee- 2, Leslie- 6, Letcher- 37, Owsley- 2, Perry- 24, Wolfe- 12
Below is the overall breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department: Knott- Total-659 (64 probable) (198 active, 449 recovered, 12 deceased) Lee- Total-332 (58 probable) (121 active, 194 recovered, 17 deceased) Leslie- Total-385 (35 probable) (170 active, 214 recovered, 1 deceased) Letcher- Total-659 (217 probable) (265 active, 391 recovered, 3 deceased) Owsley- Total-266 (101 probable) (119 active, 136 recovered, 11 deceased) Perry- Total-1200 (102 probable) (424 active, 755 recovered, 11 deceased) Wolfe- Total-222 (51 probable) (103 active, 118 recovered, 1 deceased)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area: 3,095 Lab Confirmed Positive + 628 Probable=Total 3,723 (2,257 recovered, 1,410 active, 56 deceased)
