LCMHS PE Teacher Courtney Horn, 32 of Beattyville was arrested last Thursday night after the KSP was contacted last Tuesday by LC Superintendent with allegations of Horn having an inappropriate, physical relationship with a student at LCMHS. Horn was charged with rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree and sexual abuse 1st degree.
Horn was later released on a $10k bond and ordered to have no contact with Lee County Schools or students. Horn had her 1st appearance on Tuesday April 26th at the Lee Co. Courthouse where she plead not guilty.
When questioned, Horn admitted to having sexual activity with the minor at Horn’s home. Police stated that when questioning the minor, she said she was in an ongoing relationship with Horn.
Horn will appear in court again on May 10th for a preliminary hearing at 1:30pm.
LATEST: Lee County Middle High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Offenses Appears in Court
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- LATEST: Lee County Middle High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Offenses Appears in Court
- Upcoming LC Court Appearances
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- KET’s The Farmer & The Foodie celebrates regional food traditions by visiting with the Kentucky farmers who grow the ingredients
- A Different View
- From Our Archives: March 13th, 1969
- Courthouse Comments
- Courthouse Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee County PE Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Contact with a Student
- Crabtree Competes in Her Final Season With Cheer Worlds Team
- Season 2 of “Kentucky Ancestors” premieres in April
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Victory! Save Women’s Sports Act Becomes Law in Kentucky
- State Rep Truett announces $2,800,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects for Lee County
- KSP Arrests Lee County Middle High School Teacher on Sexual Offenses
- Gov. Beshear, First Lady Unveil 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster
- Frankfort Focus
- From Our Archives: April 7, 1911 Greeley By: Columbus
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.