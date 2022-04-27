be

  LCMHS PE Teacher Courtney Horn, 32 of Beattyville was arrested last Thursday night after the KSP was contacted last Tuesday by LC Superintendent with allegations of Horn having an inappropriate, physical relationship with a student at LCMHS. Horn was charged with rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree and sexual abuse 1st degree. 

    Horn was later released on a $10k bond and ordered to have no contact with Lee County Schools or students. Horn had her 1st appearance on Tuesday April 26th at the Lee Co. Courthouse where she plead not guilty. 

   When questioned, Horn admitted to having sexual activity with the minor at Horn’s home. Police stated that when questioning the minor, she said she was in an ongoing relationship with Horn. 

    Horn will appear in court again on May 10th for a preliminary hearing at 1:30pm.

