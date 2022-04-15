The latest enrollment/attendance report is as follows: Mr. Angel reported district enrollment of 880 students, an increase of seven (7) LCES students from the prior month. Attendance percentages have declined from January, from 93.95% to 90.34% at LCES and from 90.02% to 86.17% at LCMHS; however, numbers from yesterday (March 7) showed improvement with 92% at LCES and 87% at LCMHS. Enrollment patterns suggests a larger number of younger students as opposed to higher grade levels. Kindergarten registration has started. There are currently 52 days of school left in the current year.
The latest finance report is as follows: Chief Financial Officer Tina Lucas presented the monthly Budget Report. Ms. Lucas reported $451,058.42 in general fund revenues and $560,459.81 in general fund expenditures for February. Oil receipts are currently down, and Ms. Lucas was informed assessments are coming in late. Expenditures included KISTA payments which were expected and budgeted. All other revenues and expenditures were standard.
Design/Development documents were recently approved by the board for renovations to the kitchen and cafeteria at Lee County Elementary, along with the family resource center and office suite. Two classrooms were originally included in the plan but due to budget restrictions, are no longer included. The renovations will be performed by JRA Architects and Codell Construction.
Documents were also recently approved for a secure entry vestibule at LCMHS. Primary focus being at the high school portion entrance. The project will be a relatively simple option to address security concerns in the entryway. Approval of design documents for a multi use building at LCMHS has also been approved by the board.
To reduce costs, the size of the building has been reduced and the outside has been simplified. Approximately 10ft. has been taken and the basketball court is now middle school sized rather than high school sized. There is still sufficient space for volleyball and archery practices.
The following are recent resignations: Joshua Broadwell Dean of Students (to accept Assistant Principal position at LCES), Lindsey Price, Instructional Assistant (to accept Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I position at LCES), Bethany Creech, Instructional Assistant (to accept Computer Lab Instructor position at
LCES) , Tammera Donathan, Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I, LCES, effective February 1, Billy J. Caudill, Maintenance Supervisor, effective February 11, 2022 , Lesa Caudill, Instructional Assistant, effective February 25,2022 .
Recent New Hires : Joshua Broadwell, Assistant Principal, LCES , Lindsey Price, Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I, LCES , Bethany Creech, Computer Lab Instructor, LCES , Pamela Osborne, Instructional Assistant, LCES , Destinee Ott, Instructional Assistant, LCES , Mary Combs, Gifted and Talented Teacher (PT), Noah Noble Dean of Students Bobcat Academy, Shawna Moore LCES monitor/assistant, Maria Cox LCES monitor/assistant.
The April 2022 meeting for the LC School Board has been postponed to April 19th 6pm. All monthly meetings are open to the public for attendance/comment and are held every 2nd Tuesday of each month *subject to change*.
Written by Kara Thorpe Editor, Info via Shana Minter of LC School’s Board of Ed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.