The Lee County Extension District Board will meet on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Extension Service at 259 Industrial Park Rd, Beattyville, KY 41311. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are requiring individuals to call the Extension Service to pre-register if you are planning to attend. You may call the Extension Service Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. excluding lunch from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting and we will be following the social distancing guidelines. However, you may participate via Zoom. A Zoom Link will be sent to you the day of the meeting. You may participate via a conference call, also. Please let us know by 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 16th which method works for you. Meetings of the Lee County Extension District are open to the public.
For additional information please contact the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
