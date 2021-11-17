The country ham has been a food tradition in Kentucky and throughout the southeast for hundreds of years. The Kentucky 4-H Country Ham project continues the tradition of the country ham.
The project began in the late 1990’s with less than 40 4-Hers to currently over 775 4-Hers from greater than 65 Kentucky counties.
The project begins in the cold winter months of January and ends in August at the Kentucky State Fair, where the hams are judged by members of the Kentucky Country Ham Producers and the students present a 3 to 5 minute speech on the project.
Throughout the project the 4-Hers learn about food production and how the country ham fits into Kentucky’s food
heritage.
The Lee County Extension Service will be offering the Country Ham Project to adults, as well as youth. For the adults, there will be a $40 fee.
This fee will include – one ham, cure mix and supplies.
For 4-H youth, there will be a $60 fee. This fee will include – two hams, cure mix and supplies. With the 4-H Youth Country Ham Project, the youth will be required to attend the Kentucky State Fair and do a 5 minute presentation on their 4-H Country Ham Project.
One of their hams will be used for their project at the State Fair (and one to take home). For information on the 4-H Country Ham Project for 4-H youth please contact Carissa Miske, Lee County CEA for4-H Youth
Development at the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759. The 4-H Country Ham Project will begin on January 18, 2022 at the Lee County Extension
Service.
For information on the Adult Country Ham Project contact Ted Johnson, CEA for Agriculture & Natural Resources at the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
The Adult Country Ham Project will begin on January 18, 2022 at the Lee County Extension Service.
