On November 12th, 2020 the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting at the Sedley Stewart Auditorium of LCMHS. For the month of October 2020, LC Solid Waste receipts totaled approximately $41k (+). The LC Ambulance Service had a total of 129 billable runs for the month of October. As of the date of the meeting, Lee County EMS had a total of 85 runs so far in November. This number is a higher percentage per week compared to October, due to the recent Covid outbreak in the area. Revenue for the month of October from Lee County EMS was approximately $42k (+). Revenue up to date of the meeting was $20k (+).
The Hope Station (homeless shelter) was once again a topic of issue. One magistrate asked “what good has this done for the county?” After he was informed of an incident apparently involving a male resident from Perry County receiving medical treatment, when emergency personnel/law enforcement found no one monitoring or supervising the building/residents at that time. According to the resident, he told them they were being watched with cameras. Judge Caudill’s response was that he has visited the shelter twice, unannounced in the past month and that Carla Mays was present both times. He also stated there wasn’t a lot anyone can do due to the fact that there is no zoning laws and that people can do what they want with their own property.
Another magistrate also informed Caudill that a local business owner has had multiple occasions with a resident from the shelter breaking into their building. According to the business owner, the break ins and resident responsible is all on video footage but law enforcement has not perused any further action. The magistrate stated that law enforcement does not want to make any arrests with the Covid situation. Caudill stated that “this sounded like a law enforcement issue”. The magistrates also stated that their job was to voice the opinions or concerns of the people of Lee County and that these incidents are what they are being told. Caudill replied that he had invited Carla Mays to come to a meeting and address the issues but that she does not feel obligated to do so. Caudill suggested that the magistrates go and tour the shelter. The other magistrate also stated that he just wanted it on video for the citizens to know that they had brought up the issues but that Caudill seemed to be enabling the shelter.
Local firefighter Doug Byers was in attendance to the meeting to explain the use of the E Dispatch system which is an app that sends automated text/call to all personnel with dispatches when they are on call. $179 per month is the cost for the department to use the service.
The City of Beattyville has decided that they would like to change the first section of Rogers Road, located at Junction of Grand Avenue to Thunder Street. This was approved.
Full time EMT Brad Holman has accepted a job in Clark County along with Jacob Ward also accepting a position outside of county. Therefore, two current, part time EMTs will be replacing both. It was also approved for Michelle Riley to be re-hired as a 911 dispatcher at $11 per hour. To view the full meeting footage, visit the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.