The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA) State Convention was held, April 17-18, 2023, in Louisville, KY. Lee Co. RTA President, Willie Addison and wife, Cynthia, attended the event. Central Kentucky Retired Teachers Association -East, (CKRTA-East) President, Pam Canter, presented President Addison with the, "Yes We Did Award" for the Lee Co. RTA Members. Lee County was one of four Counties, within the State that met 100% of their Membership Goal for the 2023 year! “Thank You, Geneva Duncil, as Membership Chair, and our other members, for working so hard! We are Very Proud of You!” stated President Addison.
Lee County also received ‘Outstanding Achievement in Reaching the Goals and Objectives of KRTA’, as well as receiving the ‘M.L. Archer Membership Award!’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.