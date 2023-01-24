The Lee County Board of Education welcomed District 2 representative, Mr. Stephen D. Lanham to his first school board meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Both Mr. Lanham and Mr. William Owens (District 5) were sworn in Tuesday evening, each winning four-year terms during the November 2022 general election.
Pictured left to right are Superintendent Earl Ray Shuler, Member William Owens, Vice Chair Donald Napier, Chair Lamont Coldiron, and Member Stephen Lanham. Not pictured is Member Avis Thompson, who attended the meeting virtually.
