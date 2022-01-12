The latest finance report for LC School District given by Finance officer Tina Lucas is as follows: District Finance Officer Tina Lucas presented the monthly Budget Report of December 21. Mrs. Lucas reported general fund revenues of $930,051.81 and general fund expenditures of $600,817.45 for the month of November. The first tax payment has been received, and although the numbers appeared good, the tax revenues were down $85,000 as compared to the first tax payment received last year.
This may not be reason for concern, but will depend on future tax payments. Mrs. Lucas reported that extra service stipends for all full-time staff have been issued and were included in the November expenditure report. The payments were included in the budget.
The following LC Schools employees have announced resignation: Felicia Johnson LCE School Counselor and Glenna Phillips LCE Teacher (to assume School Counselor position).
The following are new employees of the LC School System: Garner Dunn, Substitute Maintenance Worker/Custodian, Timothy Jewell, Jr., Substitute Maintenance Worker/Custodian, Billy Flinchum, Jr., LCMHS Custodian, Jamie Shuler, Bus Driver and Substitute Teacher, Tyler Hayes, LCMHS Mathematics Teacher, Glenna Phillips Wright, LCES School Counselor, Lauren Green, Substitute Teacher.
Current positions still open at LC Schools: Bus Drivers/Substitute Bus Drivers
Substitute Cooks, LCES Counselor, LCES Teacher, LCES ESS Teacher, Gifted/Talented Teacher, Speech Therapist, LCMHS Middle Grades Language Arts Teacher, Manager of Transportation and Vehicles Maintenance.
According to the latest Covid Dashboard there are currently 3 active cases among staff at LCMHS and 2 active cases among students also at LCMHS with 4 students currently quarantined. There are 2 students currently quarantined at LCE.
January 13th will mark the end of the 2nd set of 9 weeks. There will be no school on Monday January 17th. Info via Shana Minter of LC School Board. LC School Board meetings are held every 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm and are open to the public.
