At the September 2021, Lee County School Board meeting, the board members voted unanimously to adopt a Covid 19 School Operation Plan. The plan includes universal masking for all staff, students and visitors at all school facilities within the county. This will be in compliance with the guidelines that Senate Bill 1 revoked.
Superintendent for Lee County Schools Sarah Wasson made this recommendation with the guidance from the Department of Public Health, the CDC and the American Academy for Pediatrics who all state that wearing masks, when incidence rates of the virus in the community are at a high level, will slow the spread of the virus.
She also reached out to the public for input on the matter for the board members to consider. Wassson stated per the individual input she received, she was aware that most parents were in favor of and supported the in- school mask mandate. Over 80% that responded to a survey supported universal masking at all times during the pandemic or when incident rates were high within the community in order to pertain in person learning.
Wasson also stated that due to the mitigation, the schools are doing well at slowing and stopping the spread of the virus and that testing is the key component. On Sept. 14th the school tested 191 students and staff. Out of the 191 tests given, 2 were positive both being a staff member or student at the elementary school. There were no positive cases found at LCMHS. The two positive cases also resulted in a total of four students being quarantined.
The testing that is available during school operation hours is free and is for all students, staff and central office employees with consent. A permission slip is required from parents in order for their child to be tested if he or she becomes symptomatic.
Wasson also stated that the families of LC schools has done well communicating and notifying when a family member tests positive and properly quarantining. The cooperation of families is crucial to keeping the school/s safe.
The board will be working with the Department of Public Health until the next board meeting scheduled for Oct. 12th, 2021 at 6pm, to determine when it will be safe for the schools to reduce mask requirements within the buidlings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.