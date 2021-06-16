Signature Healthcare recently held an event to extend their gratitude to the local businesses and community members that assisted LCCR in maintaining operations during the Flood of 2021. Several of the Signature Healthcare Regional members and sister facilities arrived with door prizes, entertainment, and a food truck to kick off the celebration. In attendance were Mayor Scott Jackson, Chuck Caudill, Lee County Search and Rescue team members, Lee County Ambulance team members, Health Department staff as well as members of the Road Department,Passionately Pink, and many more! LCCR also celebrated achieving CMS recognized 5-Star facility status, which is quite an accomplishment and the highest rating possible indicating that the quality of care is “much above average”!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.