The Lee County Elementary Staff Heroes Scholarship drive-thru dinner fundraiser on Friday was a great success. The proceeds from this dinner will help provide two LCHS senior scholarships.
One scholarship will be awarded to a senior entering a trade/technical school and one entering the field of education. These scholarships will be given in memory of three amazing LCE staff heroes: Rhonda Estes, Heather Antle, and Bill Bailey. A huge thank you goes out to everyone who supported this fundraiser. Thanks to everyone who donated money, food, and time to this endeavor.
Very special thanks to those who supported us with large monetary gifts. David Stamper retiring commander of the Three Forks VFW Post 11296, along with new commander Jack Ben Wiley Jr. donated $1,000 from their organization.
President Jack Russell and the Lee County Veterans Association donated another $1,000. These wonderful men strive to help the community in any way that they can, and they felt that this scholarship was a great way to give to Lee County youth. Veteran Bill Bryant and his wife Gloria generously donated $500. Bill said that this was a donation in honor of his beautiful wife Gloria, who served the Lee County School system for twenty-plus years.
She was always a loving, friendly, helpful employee. Veteran and Breathitt Co. PVA Ervine Allen Jr. generously donated $250. Berry Jackson Construction generously donated another $300. Along with these large donations, several other monetary donations, and the drive-thru dinner sales we made close to $5,800.
The staff at Lee Co. Elem. are humbled by the amount of support from our community.
Your support was a wonderful way to remember three of LCE’s finest staff and to help the Lee Co. youth. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Photos/article via LCE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.