LCHS Graduates Class of 2023 This Sunday

The Lee County High School Commencement Exercises will be Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Heber Dunaway Gymnasium at Lee County High School.
Assistant Principal Noah Nobel will welcome guests. The ceremony will open with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band, and Weslyn McIntosh will present the opening. Autumn Fox will give the salutatorian address, and Maggie Durbin will give the valedictorian addresses. Principal Danny Wright will present the seniors, Guidance Counselor Amber Spencer will introduce the graduates, and Superintendent Ray Shuler will award the diplomas. Emma Smith will present the closing.
Maggie Rae Durbin is the 18-year-old daughter of Jana and Phillip Durbin. While at Lee County High School, Maggie has been academically involved as a member of The Beta Club, The Academic team, Future Problem-Solving Team, HOSA, FFA, FBLA, and Student Council. Maggie has been involved in extracurriculars as a member of the Pep band for two years and as a member of the Volleyball team for six years
This year, she earned the title of varsity team captain. Maggie has represented Lee County well over her high school career from sacrificing weeks of her summers at Governors Scholars and Rogers Scholars to taking the most rigorous dual credit course load possible.
Maggie’s future plans include attending EKU to obtain a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders and then a masters in Speech Language Pathology. Maggie is well known for her academic achievements, but what shines just as bright is her kind heart. She will make a great impact on the lives she works with. Maggie Durbin received the Drew Smith Valedictorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Drew Smith.
Autumn Nicole Fox is the 18-year-old daughter of Jolene and Ricky Fox. While at Lee County High School, Autumn has been very involved. Her dedication has shone in her abilities inside and outside the classroom. Autumn has been an active member in many educational clubs such as Beta Club, FBLA, the Gifted and Talented Program, Student Council, and ETS. Autumn has also been a smiling face on the sidelines of ballgames and as a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Squad for six years and working as captain to motivate and encourage the younger members. Autumn has accomplished many high school honors, all the while accumulating an impressive thirty nine hours of college credit from HCTC as a high school student. She has interned her senior year under Mrs. Donna Pelfrey, teaching lessons and helping in the classroom.
Autumn’s plans are to attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall and major in mathematics education. Many future students will be lucky to have Autumn as their teacher. Autumn Fox received the Drew Smith Salutatorian Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 on behalf of Luther and Rosemary Smith in memory of their son Drew Smith. Weslyn McIntosh is the daughter of Mary and Jeff McIntosh. During her years at Lee County Weslyn has been a member of BETA club, FBLA, and HOSA. She participated in FPS for Academics, Gifted and Talented, Student Council, and Educational Talent Search. She also set school record in Track and Cross Country. While running for Lincoln Memorial University, Weslyn plans majoring in Conservation Biology.
Emma Smith is the daughter of Jennifer and Josh Smith. During her years at Lee County, Emma has been member of HOSA, FBLA, BETA, and Student Council. She was also and member of the Volleyball Team and the Cheerleading team where she was co-captain her senior year. Emma’s future plans are to attend Eastern Kentucky University and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and later obtaining a Nurse Practitioner’s Licenses. Moriah Mashburn and Zachary Watterson have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 Citizenship Award winners. Both students have been role models in their service to the community. Such attributes as honesty, integrity, willingness to help others, and a desire to be successful are displayed by each of these students. Moriah Mashburn is the daughter of Julie and Chad Mashburn. Moriah plans on attending Somerset Community College pursuing a degree in teaching. Zach Watterson is the son of Jami and Matt Watterson. Zach plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University.
Ruby Capps and Jack Fox have been selected by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 “I Dare You” Award winners. This award is given each year to the boy and girl who have persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school and have the potential to succeed in the future. Ruby is the daughter of Mary Capps. Ruby plans on attending Morehead and pursuing a degree in elementary education. Jack is the grandson of Grovie Adkins. Jack plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University and majoring in Sport Management.
The Top Ten Students were presented a gold cord and a certificate. The top 10 students are Maggie Durbin, Autumn Fox, Weslyn McIntosh, Clara Bishop, Emma Smith, Moriah Mashburn, Caroline “Maggie” Johnson, Jaiden Hunter, Joshua Lutes, and Cody Gilbert.
The following students received the Bobcat Academic Award for maintaining a 95% cumulative average all four years of their High School Career. They received a white cord and a medal sponsored by the Beattyville Woman’s Club. Bobcat Academic Award winners are Clara Bishop, Maggie Durbin, Autumn Fox, Jaiden Hunter, Maggie Johnson, Moriah Mashburn, Weslyn McIntosh, and Emma Smith.
Students who meet at least one of the benchmark scores on the ACT in English, Reading, and/or math are deemed academic ready by the Council on Postsecondary Education in those areas. These students have met the high academic standard of college readiness in the following area or areas and will be presented a silver cord. Hannah Barrett, Clara Bishop, Isabella Brandenburg, Maggie Durbin, Amber Flinchum, Autumn Fox, Peyton Gabbard, Harley Gazzara, Cody Gilbert, Jaiden Hunter, Maggie Johnson, Joshua Lutes, Aubri Perkins, Caitlyn Shoemaker, Emma Smith, Dylan Wagner, and Logan Walker obtained Academic Ready in Math, Reading, and English. Ruby Capps obtained Academic Ready in Math and Reading. Nate Phillips obtained Academic Ready in Math. Taylor Back, Nichlas Barrett, Maggie Bishop, McKenzie Bowman, Trenton Combs, Jack Fox obtained Academic Ready, Lashawna Lawson, Moriah Mashburn, Weslyn McIntosh, Shanta Osborne, Rose Phillips, Jacob Sizemore, Devona Watts, and Reagan Wilson obtained Academic Ready in English and Reading. Kaleb Evans, Dalton Little, Kayla McIntosh, Harley Rice, Zachary Watterson, and Kaley White obtained Academic Ready in English. Randy Harlow and Adian Watts obtained Academic Ready in Reading.
At the High School, we offer elective courses in career pathway options of horticulture and plant science systems, engineering, and computer science. When students take all the courses in their chosen pathway, they can become certified in that area by passing an End of Program Assessment. The following students have completed all necessary coursework in their chosen career pathways at the High School and have passed the End of Program Assessment and will receive an orange cord to wear at graduation. Cont. Page 7
Ruby Capps, Maggie Durbin, Jack Fox, Peyton Gabbard, Elizabeth McIntosh, and Dylan Wagner passed the end of program exam in Horticulture. Logan Walker and Nathan Combs passed the end of program exam in Computer Science.
Joshua Lutes has worked extremely hard, being both dually enrolled in high school and college and completed his Associates of Arts and Associates of Science degree from Hazard Community and Technical College. We are extremely proud and impressed with the work ethic and dedication shown by Mr. Joshua Lutes. Josh plans to extend his education at EKU in the fall. Josh received a college stole that he may wear at our high school commencement.
Miss Hannah Barrett is a graduate of the prestigious Craft Academy located on the campus of Morehead State University. It was Hannah’s dream to attend the Craft Academy since she attended an informational session during middle school. She made her dream a reality and will now hold the honorable title of a Craft Academy graduate alongside the title of a graduate of Lee County. Hannah will graduate from the Craft Academy on Saturday, May 13, and she will don her Craft Academy stole at our Lee County Commencement. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the Fall and major in Business.
Congratulations to all the seniors. You should be proud of your accomplishments.
Provided by Lisa Parrett, LCMHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.