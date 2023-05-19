LCHS Graduates Class of 2023 This Sunday

Photo courtesy of Lee County High School

The  Lee County High School Commencement Exercises will be Sunday afternoon, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Heber Dunaway Gymnasium at Lee County High School.  

      Assistant Principal Noah Nobel will welcome guests.  The ceremony will open with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band, and Weslyn McIntosh will present the opening. Autumn Fox will give the salutatorian address, and Maggie Durbin will give the valedictorian addresses. Principal Danny Wright will present the seniors, Guidance Counselor Amber Spencer will introduce the graduates, and Superintendent Ray Shuler will award the diplomas. Emma Smith will present the closing.

