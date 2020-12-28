Submitted by Amy Johnson
Congrats to the following LCMS students for achieving being included on Grading Term One Honor Roll for dates August 24th through October 22nd of the year 2021.
8th Grade All A: Anna C. Bishop, Allyson Bowling, Preslee Cundiff, Jesse Drake, Emily Lutes and Robert D. Noe. A/B Honor Roll: Lauren Dunaway, Kristen Flinchum, Robbie Oaks, Trinity Price and Emileigh Warner.
7th Grade All A: Joseph Brownfield, Destiny Miller and Macy Smith. A/B Honor Roll: Mackenzie Creech, Lexie Fox, Lauren Peters, Leanna Raines, Makayleigh Ward and Cole Wilder.
6th Grade All A: Billi Brandenburg, Amaiya Donaldson, Riley Hall, Jake Jewell and Natalie Price. A/B Honor Roll: Olivia Flinchum, Clarissa Moore, Brooklyn Snowden, John Watts and Willow Tipton.
