Congratulations, to the following middle school students for being on the Honor Roll at LCMHS! Grading Term 2: 10/23/20-1/12/21. Submitted by Amy Johnson.
8th grade all A: Preston Angel, Allyson Bowling, Preslee Cundiff. A/B: Anna Claire Bishop, Jesse Drake, Emily Lutes, Robbie Oaks, Kaison Phillips, Trinity Price, Mason Stamper.
7th grade all A: Joseph Brownfield, Destiny Miller, Macy Smith. A/B: Makayleigh Ward.
6th grade all A: Billi Brandenburg, Riley Hall, Jake Jewell, Natalie Price. A/B: Amaiya Davidson, Olivia Flinchum, Clarissa Moore, Hayden Sparks, Brooklyn Snowden, Willow Tipton, Madelyn Watts.
