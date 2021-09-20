On Thursday, September 16, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky will take part in Eastern Kentucky University’s Constitution Week.
The LWVKY portion of the series will be at O’Donnell Auditorium on the EKU campus, 11 am – 12:15 pm and is free and open to the public. It will also be available online and streaming. Register at lwvky.org.
The LWVKY is hosting a series of Fair Maps Forums/Webinars across the state to share draft maps of potential legislative districts and seek public input on how the public could be better represented in those districts. EKU’s Department of Government is the local partner for this first event in the series.
As Kentucky state legislators begin to redraw district boundary lines, the League is encouraging citizens to share their ideas for more representative maps of voting districts. Regardless of ethnicity, zip code or interest, citizens need to be fairly represented in Frankfort and Washington.
LWVKY will be sharing how the boundaries can be drawn more fairly by using the same mapping software used by the state lawmakers to draft proposed boundaries.
The presentation at EKU will include opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback so that all opinions may be taken into account. LWVKY points out that, in the past, gerrymandering has been used to redraw district boundaries to benefit incumbents in their bid for re-election, or to unfairly enhance political preferences.
New district lines need to be drawn to give each of our votes equal weight, each of our voices equal stature, and each of our communities equal access to the decision-making processes that make important decisions for us including funding for our schools, hospitals, and other essential services.
“Since this redrawing of boundaries every ten years is so important to the way citizens are represented, it is imperative that the system be fair and open,” said LWVKY President Fran Wagner.
“Regardless of any particular political party or interest group, the entire state benefits when redistricting is done fairly. “
Additional events have been scheduled as follows. Registration for all events is at lwvky.org.
