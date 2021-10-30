LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO DISCUSS STATE REDISTRICTING INCLUDING LEE COUNTY

On Thursday, October 26, 6:00-7:30 p.m. EDT, the Pike County Judge Executive/Pike County Fiscal Court, serving as a local partner with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, will host a Fair Maps Webinar to discuss redistricting in Eastern Kentucky. This event is free and open to the public with registration required at lwvky.org.
The LWVKY is hosting a series of Fair Maps Forums/Webinars across the state to share draft maps of potential legislative districts and seek public input on how the public could be better represented in those districts.
LWVKY speakers will share how district boundaries can be drawn more fairly by using the same mapping software used by the state lawmakers to draft proposed boundaries. This presentation will include opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback for maps that will be recommended to state legislators.
This event will be livestreamed, with registration, and videotaped for later viewing, both at lwvky.org.
Events have been scheduled as follows.
· Tuesday, November 2: Northern Kentucky – 6:30-8:00 p.m. EDT– VIRTUAL
-Wednesday, November 3, Morehead - 4:30-6:00 p.m. EDT-VIRTUAL
