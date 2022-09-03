Pictured left to right: Avisor Rocky Adkins, Gov. Andy Beshear, Scott Jackson and State Rep Timmy Truett.
Last week, Mayor Scott Jackson joined Governor Andy Beshear and other state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky this morning. The project will widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County and will support more economic opportunities and safer roadways in our region.
