On December 30th, LC Bobcats traveled to Williamsburg to compete in the Bill Perkins classic last week, defeating Johnson Co. TN but falling short by one point to King’s Academy. The Lee County Bobcats defeated Leslie County 64-62 the last round of the tournament. Lee was up by 6 with four minutes left on the clock but by one m minute left, lost the lead.
Lee capitalized a few late turnovers and free throws and ended up tying 62-62 at 4 seconds left.
Zach Watterson drove and fouled with one second left, making both free throws and Lee came out with a win 64-62.
The Bobcats placed 3rd overall in the tournament with Jack Fox and Zach Watterson being named to the all tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.