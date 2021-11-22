Alice Lloyd College has announced Dr. Charles Taylor Marshall, an Eastern Kentucky native, as the next Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective August 1, 2022.
Upon completion of his studies at Alice Lloyd College in 1999, Dr. Marshall went on to earn a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Anatomical Sciences and Neurobiology from the University of Louisville. Since 2009, he has served as a faculty member for the University of Kentucky, with appointments in the College of Health Sciences and College of Medicine. Dr. Marshall was awarded the Kingston Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2013 and became a tenured Associate Professor in 2015. During his career, he has over 30 peer-reviewed publications and has presented at multiple national scientific meetings. He has also served as an advisor and mentor for hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students.
Dr. Marshall returns to ALC with extensive administrative experience including serving on the UK College of Health Sciences Appointments, Promotion and Tenure Committee, the UK College of Health Sciences Faculty Council, the UK-CERH Academic Enhancement Team, and has served on several faculty search committees, including Committee Chair. He has also been a reviewer for numerous scientific journals. Dr. Marshall is currently a trustee of Alice Lloyd College and is chairman of his local church’s Board of Trustees.
“We are extremely pleased that Dr. Marshall will be our next Vice President for Academic Affairs. He fully supports our mission of providing quality educational opportunities for mountain students. His personal attributes and life experience make him an excellent choice for this position,” said President-Elect Dr. Jim Stepp.
