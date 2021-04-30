Lee Co. RTA was Recognized at the 2021 VIRTUAL KRTA STATE CONVENTION. Under the Leadership of President Willie Addison, Lee Co. RTA received a GOLD CERTIFICATE for Outstanding Local Participation! Also VP. and Membership Chair, Geneva Duncil made sure we received the M. L. ARCHER AWARD for achieving 100% MEMBERSHIP. Only 5 Counties in the State attained this Honor!
Also the YES WE DID AWARD for Co. exceeding their Membership Goals! Health and Membership Chair, Darlene Jewel was one of the DOOR PRIZE WINNERS for Attending the KRTA STATE CONVENTION! Our LEE CO. LOCAL received a Monetary Award for having 5 Officers and Committee Chairs participate on the KRTA STATE CONVENTION WEBINAR! Submitted by Avis Thompson.
