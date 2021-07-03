Lee County 4-H Attends Camp

Lee County 4-H Campers attended 4-H Camp at the J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London, KY on June 11th—June 14th. Laken Campbell, CEA for Family and Consumer Sciences Education, Ted Johnson, CEA for Agriculture and Natural Resources and Deborah Dunaway, Extension Assistant attended 4-H Camp with the campers. Lee County had 16 campers, 4 teen leaders and 1 adult leader. The camp observed all of the current COVID-19 guidelines. Lee County camped with Owsley, Breathitt, Johnson and Knott counties.
The campers enjoyed a variety of activities and classes scheduled around a World Class theme. The camp offers facilities for archery, riflery, hiking, volleyball, ga-ga ball, swings, basketball, football, tennis, a swimming pool with slide and a low ropes and high ropes challenge course. The lake provides opportunities for fishing, canoeing,paddle boating, and pond studies in nature class.
The Lee County 4-H Council would like to extend special thanks to our Adult Leader –Taylor Roberts and Teen Leaders, Hannah Barrett, Cody Lumpkins and Trent Seale for serving as Teen Leaders.
We appreciate these teen and adult leaders for their continued support of our 4-H camping program. Also, special thanks and appreciation to Jackson Energy Trust, Lee County ASAP, Soil Conservation District and 2 of our homemakers for their donation of 4-H Camp Scholarships. These 4-H scholarship donations help to make 4-H Camp affordable to the youth of our county.
For additional information on upcoming 4-H programs contact at the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
