On October 8th 2020, the Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular meeting for the month at Happy Top Shelter with the meeting beginning at 6pm. Solid Waste Receipts were approximately $42K (+) for the month of September. The tentative date for the 2020 Fall Clean Up is the last weekend of this month (October). Tires or tire materials are excluded from this service.
According to Scott Jackson (Mayor) the upcoming railroad crossing construction will be handled by the state and CSX. This project will not be affiliated with the city or county. At this time there is also discussion of future work or replacement of the wooden Goose Creek bridge in Tallega according to Chuck Caudill (Judge Exec.) Carla Mays from the homeless shelter (Hope Station) was to attend the meeting in order to address concerns over the residents of the shelter. However, Mays was apparently unable to attend. With three in favor and two opposed, it was passed to hire a fourth full time 911 dispatcher. The LC Rec. Center lease was not approved and pushed to the next meeting in order for William Owens to have the chance to look over the lease before signing any documents.
To conclude the T. Estes Road issue from September’s meeting, the magistrates and parties involved decided to have a no outlet sign put in place in order to discourage un-residential traffic or “turn-arounds”. There was also discussion for the county to have a broadband feasibility study conducted in the near future. You can watch the full meeting video on the Lee County Ky Government Facebook page.
