Lee County has been approved for additional FEMA assistance after flooding in Eastern Kentucky: Residents of Lee County affected by the historic flooding may now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
Lee County joins Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties, which were previously approved for FEMA Individual Assistance.
Survivors in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:
A current phone number where you can be contacted.
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
Your Social Security Number.
A general list of damage and losses.
Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
Lee County had previously been designated for FEMA’s Public Assistance program under the major disaster declaration.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.