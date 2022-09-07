 Lee County has been approved for additional FEMA assistance after flooding in Eastern Kentucky: Residents of Lee County affected by the historic flooding may now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

     Lee County joins Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties, which were previously approved for FEMA Individual Assistance.

