This school year has been the most unusual, to say the least, and the hardest, but it seems to not squash the school spirit in Lee County. This is fitting since we are celebrating Lee County School Spirit at The Beattyville Enterprise and what better way to celebrate than having a chat with the always happy and joyful, Tony Barrett, the Athletic Director for the Lee County Middle High School.
The first question I had to ask him was how in the world did he become the athletic director when his background is music. He said that the principal, Debbie Smith, asked him to do it because she knew that he does a good job in whatever he does, and that is a talent much needed for an athletic director.
He says that when all the other teachers are working ten times harder during this pandemic and virtual school, he feels like he is working 20 times harder to make sure our student athletes stay on track. The guidelines are almost overwhelming. The athletic events can be no more than 15% full.
They are giving out 2 vouchers per player that they can hand to two people they want to attend athletic events. (This will change once Covid-19 numbers start to go down.) Everyone, including, the athletes, have their temperatures taken at the door, and they do their best to adhere to the social distancing. Fortunately, school staff has volunteered to help during athletic events, because of the Covid-19 guidelines.
Sadly, due to the pandemic, Middle School boys and girls did not get to play basketball this school year. Josh Broadwell has returned back to Lee County to coach of Bobcats this year. Barrett says he is doing a great job. He has discipline with plays and good rapport with them too. Matt Watterson is still the longtime Lady Kats coach, which Watterson loves to do.
Despite Covid-19, there is still upcoming tennis, track, softball, and baseball scheduled for this remaining school year, but siding on caution, the Lee County Athletics guidelines will be stricter than most for these upcoming events.
Regardless of all that good that is still happening with Lee County Athletics, they still need our help. We need to show them our school spirit buy wearing team colors, and businesses may want to show their support by finding some place to say, “GO CATS AND LADY KATS!” Businesses can, also, buy sponsorships and sell signs showing support.
Any business can call Tony Barrett at the school at 606-464-5126. We can, also, help financially by purchasing team gear, and also, subscribing to www.nfhsnetwork.com to watch all the home games live. Proceeds from the subscription goes to the Lee County Athletic Dept, so show your support by subscribing. Also, be sure to wear those blue and white team colors, because we will always cheer to our wonderful Bobcats and Lady Kats. GO CATS!
