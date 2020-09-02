It was all a buzz Friday morning as I entered the Lee County Building Supply’s, soon to be 1 year old building on September 3rd, to talk to Darrell, Phyllis, and Darren Steele about how the 1st year in the new building has gone for them.
“It has been great”, Darren and Phyllis exclaimed. They are busier than ever and even provide their services to other counties now, including Owsley County.
Their new building provides more inventory for their customers, and they have expanded options for their customers too, like bird feeders, grills, etc.
They love the new location, because it is more efficient with more accessibility. It has more room, as well. They, also, love the convenience for their customers to look at supplies like flooring, etc. all under one roof instead of braving the elements if the weather is not the greatest like they had to at their old location, because it was not all under one roof.
I asked how Covid-19 pandemic affected them and Darrell said that more people have been doing trade with them during this difficult time, because they had nothing else to do BUT home repairs and improvement.
If you are need of building supplies or a bird feeder or two, feel free to stop by their new location, soon to be 1 year old, at 257 Industrial Park Drive off of Hwy 11 between the Lee County Public Library and the Lee County Extension Service in Beattyville. They will be happy to serve you. You may, also, look them up on their website at www.leecountybuildingsupply.com or on their Facebook page.
By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
