On Monday November 15th, 2021, The Lee County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates, minus Harvey Pelfrey in attendance.
A virtual presentation from iWorQ was given to explain to the court the purpose of their services. This company has been in business since 2001 and is described as a management solution to local government agencies.
This is an app that residents can use to send requests to local government such as infrastructure issues such as clogged sewers, potholes, crumbling curbs, broken street lights, damaged signs, fallen trees, potholes, broken parks equipment and so on. This will greatly reduce the phone calls the city receives and helps to provide improved accuracy for each case or issue.
Citizens can include detailed information in their reports such as address, descriptions, notes, and can even upload pictures. The phone app also allows residents to take a picture and upload with their request, reducing confusion and narrowing down locations.
As of day of print (Tuesday) the solid waste department is waiting on parts for the loading garbage trucks. Residents are being asked to properly bag their trash due to solid waste workers having to hand load the bags. Trash that is not properly bagged or thrown directly in the can, cannot be disposed of until the truck/s are back up and running.
According to Scott Jackson (Mayor/Economic Development Director) the prison is in great need of employees over the age of 21.
Magistrate Begley, on behalf of the Lee Co. coroner requested a new vehicle for the coroner duties. For example, a van or SUV.
On the open comments portion of the meeting, The Beattyville Enterprise requested to once again, be Lee Co.’s paper of record. Due to the magistrates and county attorney needing more documentation and understanding from both the Beattyville Enterprise and Three Forks Tradition, this matter is to be postponed to December’s Fiscal Court meeting.
You can read more about the November 2021 meeting in “Courthouse Comments”. Lee County Fiscal Court meetings are open to the public for attending and are held every second Thursday of the month unless stated otherwise.
