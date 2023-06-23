The June Fiscal Court meeting began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance and then it was down to business.
The June Fiscal Court meeting began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance and then it was down to business.
Kevin McIntosh said that the road crew is busy doing mowing and overseeing paving throughout the County.
Trish Cole was next to give the Lee County Ambulance Service report. She said that they had received a total of 177 runs in May with 145 of them billable runs. Their total billable runs for May were approximately $58,551, and they had received 104 runs for June to date.
The Court went on to approve the following:
- Approved transfers
- Approved the 2nd reading of the Ordinance for the lease agreement with KACO Coop for financing of repairs to the roof/courthouse and the HVAC replacement for P&P.
- Approved to renew Kaco-Anthem Health Insurance.
- Approved to move current dental insurance to a new dental plan.
- Approved the reappointment of Pearl Spencer as County Treasurer.
- Approved contract with JM Wood Auction Company for the sale of the two 2023 Mack Trucks.
- Approved pay-off to KACO for the two 2023 Mack Trucks.
-Approved part-time dispatcher, Emily Addison to full-time dispatcher and Glenn Creech as a Jail Transport. Also, the Court approved Dallas Morris to be hired in Solid Waste and a promotion for Justin Creech to Equipment Operator in the road department.
- Approved a donation of $250 Hospice Care Plus that serves Lee, Owsley, Estill, Madison, and Rockcastle Counties.
- Approved bids that were awarded for supplies and drilling of steel.
The Court decided to approve the May Meeting Minutes next month, and then they adjourned for the June Fiscal Court meeting.
- Jessica Butler; GM
