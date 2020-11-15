Magistrates, Lee County Fiscal Court :
We have audited the statement of the receipts, disbursements, and changes in fund balances - regulatory basis of Lee County Fiscal Court, including the related notes to the financial statement for the year ended June 30, 2019. Professional standards require that we communicate to you the following information related to our audit. Our Responsibilities under U.S. Generally Accepted Auditing Standards and Government Auditing Standards
As stated in our engagement letter dated June 27, 2019, our responsibility, as described by professional standards, is to express an opinion about whether the financial statement prepared by management with your oversight is fairly presented, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Department for Local Government to demonstrate compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s regulatory basis of accounting and budget laws, which is a special purpose financial reporting framework other than accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Our audit of the financial statement does not relieve you or management of your responsibilities. As part of our audit, we considered the internal control of Lee County Fiscal Court. Such considerations are solely for the purpose of determining our audit procedures and not to provide any assurance concerning such internal control. As part of obtaining reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, we performed tests of Lee County Fiscal Court’s compliance with certain provisions of laws, regulations, contracts, and grants.
However, providing an opinion on compliance with those provisions is not an objective of our audit. Planned Scope and Timing of the Audit: We performed the audit according to the planned scope and timing previously communicated in our engagement letter.
Significant Audit Findings :QualitativeAspects ofAccounting Practices:
Management is responsible for the selection and use of appropriate accounting policies. The significant accounting policies used by Lee County Fiscal Court are described in Note 1 to the financial statement. No new accounting policies were adopted and the application of existing policies was not changed during 2019. We noted no transactions entered into by Lee County Fiscal Court during the year for which there is a lack of authoritative guidance or consensus.
All significant transactions have been recognized in the financial statement in the proper period. The financial statement disclosures are neutral, consistent, and clear. Difficulties Encountered in Performing the Audit: We encountered no significant difficulties in dealing with management in performing and completing our audit. Corrected and UncorrectedMisstatements : Professional standards require us to accumulate all known and likely misstatements identified during the audit, other than those that are clearly trivial, and communicate them to the appropriate level of management. Management has corrected all such misstatements. In addition, some of the misstatements detected as a result of audit procedures and corrected by management were material, either individually or in the aggregate, to the financial statements taken as a whole.
There were no known or likely misstatements identified during the audit; however, material weaknesses may exist that have not been identified. The attached schedule summarizes the corrected misstatements. Disagreements with Management : For purposes of this letter, a disagreement with management is a financial accounting, reporting, or auditing matter, whether or not resolved to our satisfaction, that could be significant to the financial statement or the auditor’s report. We are pleased to report that no such disagreements arose during the course of our audit. Management Representations :We have requested certain representations from management that are included III the management representation letter dated August 14, 2020.
Management Consultations with Other Independent Accountants : In some cases, management may decide to consult with other accountants about auditing and accounting matters, similar to obtaining a “second opinion” on certain situations. If a consultation involves application of an accounting principle to Lee County Fiscal Court’s financial statement or a determination of the type of auditor’s opinion that may be expressed on the statement, our professional standards require the consulting accountant to check with us to determine that the consultant has all the relevant facts. To our knowledge, there were no such consultations with other accountants.
Other Audit Findings and Issues: We generally discuss a variety of matters, including the application of accounting principles and auditing standards, with management each year prior to retention as Lee County Fiscal Court’s auditors. However, these discussions occurred in the normal course of our professional relationship and our responses were not a condition to our retention.
Other matters: Supplementary Information- Regulatory Basis: With respect to the supplementary information- regulatory basis accompanying the financial statement, we made certain inquiries of management and evaluated the form, content and methods of preparing the information to determine that the information complies with the regulatory basis of accounting the method of preparing it has not changed from the prior period and the information is appropriate and complete in relation to our audit of the financial statement.
We compared and reconciled the supplementary information- regulatory basis to the underlying accounting records used to prepare the financial statement or to the financial statement itself. Restriction on use: This information is intended solely for the information and use of the magistrates and management of Lee County Fiscal Court and is not intended to be and should not be used by anyone other than these specific parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.