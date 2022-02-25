Lee County High Graduate Develops Patented Process to Dynamically Cluster News Articles in Real-time

A 2014 graduate of Lee County High and founder of the Appalachian Community Scholarship, Justin Austin (pictured) recently just received a patent on a process he co developed to dynamically cluster news articles in real-time, providing a 150x speed-up over the previous solution and supporting hundreds of articles a second. Austin and his project manager applied for the patent in 2019.
“I worked on this project with my manager at the time, Michael Ramsey, who is also listed as an inventor on the patent. Our motivation behind this was to support building out a “news feed” for our product at the time at Kensho Technologies (the company where I work). This product is now decommissioned, but at a high level, it was a platform to aid analysts in the national security space.
The previous clustering approach the platform used ended up being too slow for the use case, and it failed to accurately update existing clusters as the system processed new information. We developed this system to remedy these problems.” Stated Austin.
Clustering is a key technique in pattern recognition, data mining, and knowledge discovery. The aim is to uncover the (hidden) structure underlying a given collection of objects. Due to its importance, there is a continuous research work on new methodologies to improve the available ones.
Moreover, there is a clear awareness among researchers and practitioners of the necessity to investigate novel approaches that are more appropriate for many new clustering problems arising in diverse situations and requiring special treatment.
This special issue aims at shedding light on dynamic clustering. This particular type of clustering embraces different scenarios: dynamic features, dynamic data objects and dynamic clusters. Many challenges can be envisioned with each of these clustering scenarios especially in presence of non-stationarity, data drift and shift that take various change rates (slow, medium, fast, random, gradual, abrupt and cyclic). (Info credit link.springer.com)
Austin describes himself as a person who is passionate about technology that helps people. He is the Machine Learning Engineer – Tech Lead at Kensho Technologies of Washington DC.
Some of his projects or tasks while working there consists of lead designing and developing of the system architecture for a greenfield topic modeling project, including the document model, query system, and core abstractions. Managing coordination between 3 teams and 7+ developers, including prioritization and assignment of tasks in consultation with the product team and relevant stakeholders.
Identifying problems shared between ML teams and drive requirements for internal ML Ops services. Design and lead an internal study group centered around machine learning product-ionization, including topics such as training data management, property testing, dependency management, and API design.
Austin is the 25 year old son of Janice and Fred Austin of Lee County and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering & Applied Sciences where he majored in both Computer Science and Philosophy.
Austin participated in the Penn Quest Scholar Network and the Upennalizers. While attending LCMHS, Austin was very active, participating in the Academic Team, Chess Team, Concert Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Tennis Team, National Honor Society, Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, Berea College Upward Bound Math/Science, Beta Club, Kiwanis Key Club, and Student Technology Leadership Program.
Outside of his job, Austin enjoys cooking, hiking and reading. Austin currently resides in Washington, DC. However in addition, Austin also manages for his parents, nearly all the technical aspects of Bear Track Lake Cabin rentals.
We congratulate Justin on all his accomplishments so far and thank him, (along with crediting his parents) for being a positive role model to Lee Co. students both past, present and future.
