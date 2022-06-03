be

The 106th annual Lee County High School Commencement Exercises were held Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022 in the Heber DunawayGymnasium at Lee County High School.

        Assistant Principal Jessica Napier welcomed guests as the

ceremony opened with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band.

Morgan Hinkle presented the opening. Hanna Campbell gave the

salutatorian address, and Logan Botner gave the valedictorian

addresses. Principal Danny Wright presented the seniors, Guidance

Counselor Amber Spencer and introduced the graduates.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson awarded the diplomas. Shelby Carothers

presented the closing.

Morgan Lynn Hinkle and Austin Chase Charles were selected by the

faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 Citizenship Award winners. Both

students have been role models in their service to the community. Such

attributes as honesty, integrity, willingness to help others, and a desire

to be successful are displayed by each of these students. Morgan

Hinkle is the daughter of John and Vickie Hinkle. Morgan plans on

attending Morehead State and majoring in Biological Sciences. Austin

is the son of Libby and Eddie Charles. Austin plans to work after high

school in construction.

Shelby Kay Carothers and Marshall Aiden Minter were selected

by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 “I Dare You” Award

winners. This award is given each year to the boy and girl who have

persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school

and have the potential to succeed in the future. Shelby is the daughter

of Adam Carothers and Nikki Berkley. Shelby plans to attend Eastern

Kentucky University majoring in the BSN program. Aiden is the son of

Shana Minter and the late Joey Minter. Aiden plans to attend Eastern

Kentucky University and major in Computer Science.

The Top Ten Students were presented a gold cord and a

certificate. The top 10 students are David Alex Wolf, Dylan Patrick

Watts, Shonda Leann Gross, Kory Scott Napier, Hailey Shantae

Childers, Felicity Shyanne Dempsey, Shelby Kay Carothers, Morgan

Lynn Hinkle, Hanna Alexis Campbell, and Logan Paige Botner.

The following students received the Bobcat Academic Award for

maintaining a 95% cumulative average all four years of their High

School Career. They received a white cord and a medal sponsored by

the Beattyville Woman’s Club. Bobcat Academic Award winners are

Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell, Morgan Hinkle, Shelby Carothers, and

Felicity Dempsey.

Another accomplishment for the graduating class of 2022 is that

eleven seniors graduated College Ready. Students are considered

college ready by meeting their ACT benchmarks set by the council of

postsecondary education and received silver cords. The following

students who graduated college ready: Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell,

Shelby Carothers, Nicolas Charles, Hailey Childers, Baylee Fox,

Morgan Hinkle, Shelbi Stamper, Camille Tenhagen, Taylor Thacker,

Chris Thompson.

Hanna Campbell, Logan Botner, and Morgan Hinkle graduated

with Associate’s Degrees from Hazard Community and Technical

College and received a certificate of honor.

Congratulations to all the seniors. You should be proud of your

accomplishments.

