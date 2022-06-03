The 106th annual Lee County High School Commencement Exercises were held Sunday afternoon, May 29, 2022 in the Heber DunawayGymnasium at Lee County High School.
Assistant Principal Jessica Napier welcomed guests as the
ceremony opened with “Pomp and Circumstance” by the LCHS Band.
Morgan Hinkle presented the opening. Hanna Campbell gave the
salutatorian address, and Logan Botner gave the valedictorian
addresses. Principal Danny Wright presented the seniors, Guidance
Counselor Amber Spencer and introduced the graduates.
Superintendent Sarah Wasson awarded the diplomas. Shelby Carothers
presented the closing.
Morgan Lynn Hinkle and Austin Chase Charles were selected by the
faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 Citizenship Award winners. Both
students have been role models in their service to the community. Such
attributes as honesty, integrity, willingness to help others, and a desire
to be successful are displayed by each of these students. Morgan
Hinkle is the daughter of John and Vickie Hinkle. Morgan plans on
attending Morehead State and majoring in Biological Sciences. Austin
is the son of Libby and Eddie Charles. Austin plans to work after high
school in construction.
Shelby Kay Carothers and Marshall Aiden Minter were selected
by the faculty and staff as the Class of 2022 “I Dare You” Award
winners. This award is given each year to the boy and girl who have
persevered against difficult circumstances to succeed in high school
and have the potential to succeed in the future. Shelby is the daughter
of Adam Carothers and Nikki Berkley. Shelby plans to attend Eastern
Kentucky University majoring in the BSN program. Aiden is the son of
Shana Minter and the late Joey Minter. Aiden plans to attend Eastern
Kentucky University and major in Computer Science.
The Top Ten Students were presented a gold cord and a
certificate. The top 10 students are David Alex Wolf, Dylan Patrick
Watts, Shonda Leann Gross, Kory Scott Napier, Hailey Shantae
Childers, Felicity Shyanne Dempsey, Shelby Kay Carothers, Morgan
Lynn Hinkle, Hanna Alexis Campbell, and Logan Paige Botner.
The following students received the Bobcat Academic Award for
maintaining a 95% cumulative average all four years of their High
School Career. They received a white cord and a medal sponsored by
the Beattyville Woman’s Club. Bobcat Academic Award winners are
Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell, Morgan Hinkle, Shelby Carothers, and
Felicity Dempsey.
Another accomplishment for the graduating class of 2022 is that
eleven seniors graduated College Ready. Students are considered
college ready by meeting their ACT benchmarks set by the council of
postsecondary education and received silver cords. The following
students who graduated college ready: Logan Botner, Hanna Campbell,
Shelby Carothers, Nicolas Charles, Hailey Childers, Baylee Fox,
Morgan Hinkle, Shelbi Stamper, Camille Tenhagen, Taylor Thacker,
Chris Thompson.
Hanna Campbell, Logan Botner, and Morgan Hinkle graduated
with Associate’s Degrees from Hazard Community and Technical
College and received a certificate of honor.
Congratulations to all the seniors. You should be proud of your
accomplishments.
