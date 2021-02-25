This past week was a tough one for many not just in Lee County but across the commonwealth. Multiple Kentuckians experienced electricity outages along with frozen water pipes, garbage pick up delays and so forth. However, as challenging as this weather has been, multiple branches of Lee County personnel braved the conditions to keep the citizens safe.
As always, the Lee Co. Road Dept. and State Highway Dept. worked all through the day and night scraping, plowing and salting roadways. Assisting them with cutting down trees was Lee County Search and Rescue Squad.
The Lee Co. Search and Rescue and Fire Departments were also out assisting the EMS with delivering people’s medications and groceries, jumping off car batteries and running shelters. According to a post on their Facebook page, multiple members slept in the firehouse to ensure there would be no delay in assisting help when need be.
Lee County Emergency Management provided more than enough Facebook live updates on road and weather situations at that time along with Lee County police and sheriff departments assisting. The weather and it’s damages caused Lee County to be declared in a state of emergency as of February 15th. Jackson Energy has been working non-stop with the assistance from other crews in and out of state to restore power back to it’s members.
We are appreciative of all emergency and first responders along with the road workers and linemen. To stay up to date with Lee County weather and road conditions follow the Lee County Kentucky Government Facebook page.
