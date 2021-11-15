A/B Grade 9: Riley Boone, Jazmyne Rose, Lauren Dunaway, Allyson Bowling, Emileigh Warner, Trinity Price.
All A Grade 9: Kaison Phillips, Robert Noe, Emily Lutes, Preslee Cundiff, Drake Jesse, Cayden Adams.
A/B Grade 10: Hannah Bowling, Aleah Mcintosh, Allison Raines, Kelsie Morris, Destiny Thompson, Bryce Angel, Joseph Napier, Logan Smyth, Franklin Drake, Emma Alexander.
All A Grade 10: Hazel Bowling, Tanner Warner, Rylee Phillips, Bailee Wright, Brystal Angel, Sydnie Deaton, Madison Gentry, Drea Jumper, Jacob Harlow, Matty Chaney.
A/B Grade 11: Cody Gilbert, Shanta Osborne, Joshua Puckett, Clara Bishop, Caitlyn Shoemaker, Emma Smith, Devona Watts, Aubri Perkins.
All A Grade 11: Caitlin Fields, Maggie Durbin, Autumn Fox, Weslyn Macintosh, Maggie Johnson, Moriah Mashburn, Joshua Lutes.
A/B Grade 12: Michael Spencer, Brian Mayse, Morgan Hinkle, Marshall Minter, David Wolf, Kory Napier, Shonda Gross, Baylee Fox, Chelsea Thorpe, Kylee Mcintosh, Hailey Childers, Brandon Burns, Chloe Anthony.
All A Grade 12: Hanna Campbell, Shelby Carothers, Logan Botner, Felicity Dempsey, Anthony Cager.
