As Kentucky observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Lee County is joining in the celebration.
William Owens (District 5), Lamont Coldiron (District 4), Donald Napier (District 3), Avis Thompson (District 1), and Don Barnes (District 2) are among more than 850 school board members in the state’s 171 local school districts.
This is the perfect time to thank school board members for serving in a role that has become increasingly complex, said Davonna Page, president of the Kentucky School Boards Association and member of the Russellville Independent school board.
“Members of the Lee County Board of Education are responsible for making decisions aimed at ensuring that every child in their district has a chance to be successful both in school and in life,” Page said. “To do that, members oversee a multi-million budget, keep up with changing education laws and policies, and spend hours on professional learning and state-mandated training.”
“The voters in Lee County have elected these local leaders, who work to give every child in every classroom access to high quality teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Wasson.
“At a time when state and federal funding continues to shrink, our school board members haven’t flinched in the face of the challenges or shied away from their responsibilities,” she said. “Our community can be very proud of this team of board members, and I’m proud to be their partner in striving for education excellence for our children.”
Board members were recognized by Superintendent Wasson during the first regular meeting of the calendar year on January 11, 2022. They were presented with certificates of recognition and throws gifted by the Lee County Schools Youth Services Center.
Submitted by LC School Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.