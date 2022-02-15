On Tuesday Feb. 8th, the Lee County School Board meeting held their regular stated meeting for February 2022. All board members in attendance.
Tina Lucas, Chief Financial Officer, presented the Budget Report. Ms. Lucas reported $585,703.64 in general fund revenue and $484,456.75 in general fund expenditures for the month of January. She reported improved Medicaid receipts and noted usual and expected expenses for the month.
DPP Phillip Angel presented the Enrollment/Attendance Report. Mr. Angel reported attendance percentages up in January to a district average of 91.03%, and enrollment back to 873. Enrollment had dropped to 860 students on January 4 before the district enrolled 13 additional students.
Superintendent Wasson reported the following personnel updates, including the following:
Resignations:
* Joshua Broadwell, Dean of Students (to accept Assistant Principal position at LCES)
* Lindsey Price, Instructional Assistant (to accept Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I position
at LCES)
* Bethany Creech, Instructional Assistant (to accept Computer Lab Instructor position at LCES)
* Tammera Donathan, Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I, LCES, effective February 1
* Billy J. Caudill, Maintenance Supervisor, effective February 11, 2022
* Lesa Caudill, Instructional Assistant, effective February 25,2022
New Hires:
* Joshua Broadwell, Assistant Principal, LCES
* Lindsey Price, Attendance Clerk/Account Clerk I, LCES
* Bethany Creech, Computer Lab Instructor, LCES
* Pamela Osborne, Instructional Assistant, LCES
* Destinee Ott, Instructional Assistant, LCES
* Mary Combs, Gifted and Talented Teacher (PT)
Current Postings:
* Bus Drivers and Substitute Bus Drivers
* Manager of Transportation and Vehicle Maintenance
* Maintenance Supervisor
* Instructional Assistants/Monitors - LCES
* Dean of Students
* LCES ESS Teacher
* LCES School Counselor
* Speech Therapist
* Coaching positions
Mr. Angel reported the current last day of school as May 26.
Approval for the following fundraisers from the Lee County Marching band was requested (these requests also seek approval from the City of Beattyville). Both being bucket shakes and are scheduled for the dates of April 2nd and June 4th.
The next Lee County School Board meeting will be held March 8th 2022 at 6pm at the LC Board of Ed 242 Lee Ave. Beattyville. All meeting open for the attendance of the public. Info via Shana Minter LC School Board.
