On November 10th 2020, the Lee County Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting. Items listed amongst the agenda included the following: accepting the KETS 2021 offer of assistance and approve the fund match. The second reading of and adoption of proposed 2021-2022 school calendar and also approve and review the 2020-21 snow route plan.
For the finance report it was stated that revenue for the month of October wasd $385,140.40. Expenditures for the month of October were $460,433.82 in the general fund. Finance officer Lucas informed the board that the district is currently in the 2nd cycle which consists of three month periods of SEEK. This cycle’s funding is down approx. $3300.00 per month as compared to the 1st cycle.
Projections are on target with no major expenses or revenues. Tax collections have began to be recieved from the sheriff’s office and the revenue from those will be reported at December’s meeting.
For the enrollment & attendance portion of the agenda: Director of Pupil Personnel Phillip Angel presented the Enrollment/Attendance Report. Enrollment increased from the end of the prior school year until now by twenty students. District enrollment is currently 897; the prior year ended with 877 students.
Currently, 522 students are choosing to attend school in person and 391 students are choosing to attend school virtually (Note: Participation numbers slightly differ from enrollment numbers due to service to pre-school students). Numbers continue to fluctuate and some students remain on a waiting list to come back in person. Younger students tend to prefer in-person instruction while older students, who can work independently, are more likely to request virtual instruction.
