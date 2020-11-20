be

On November 10th 2020, the Lee County Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting. Items listed amongst the agenda included the following: accepting the KETS 2021 offer of assistance and approve the fund match. The second reading of and adoption of proposed 2021-2022 school calendar and also approve and review the 2020-21 snow route plan. 

     For the finance report it was stated that revenue for the month of October wasd $385,140.40. Expenditures for the month of October were $460,433.82 in the general fund. Finance officer Lucas informed the board that the district is currently in the 2nd cycle which consists of three month periods of SEEK. This cycle’s funding is down approx. $3300.00 per month as compared to the 1st cycle. 

   Projections are on target with no major expenses or revenues. Tax collections have began to be recieved from the sheriff’s office and the revenue from those will be reported at December’s meeting. 

   For the enrollment & attendance portion of the agenda: Director of Pupil Personnel Phillip Angel presented the Enrollment/Attendance Report.  Enrollment increased from the end of the prior school year until now by twenty students.  District enrollment is currently 897; the prior year ended with 877 students.

     Currently, 522 students are choosing to attend school in person and 391 students are choosing to attend school virtually (Note: Participation numbers slightly differ from enrollment numbers due to service to pre-school students). Numbers continue to fluctuate and some students remain on a waiting list to come back in person. Younger students tend to prefer in-person instruction while older students, who can work independently, are more likely to request virtual instruction.

Update for the week of November 16- November 20-
Lee County recently had a large increase in our incident rate on the KY COVID-19 map to 252.8. This is in large part due to a spike in cases at the local prison and we want to extend our thoughts and prayers out to the staff and inmates that are affected by this recent attack by the virus. With our number so high, we will be continuing virtual learning next week. However, we will continue to work in our small groups as planned by the schools. We want to keep all students and staff safe, so if your family has connections with anyone working in the prison we would ask you to hold off attending small groups until after Thanksgiving break. This would give the health department time to get a handle on the spread of the virus and reach out to those who need to quarantine. It will be important for our community to work together by wearing your masks in public places, not having large gatherings, and follow the guidance in our decision tree that was explained last week to determine if your child can come to the schools in small groups. The rise in cases in the state is concerning and, with the holidays coming up and more activities moving in doors, we all must do our part to help slow the spread of the virus.
We would like to remind you that lunch and breakfast may be picked up at either the elementary school or the middle high school on Monday or Thursday next week, and if your children are struggling with any of their work reach out to the schools and they will connect you with people who can assist you.
Thank you for your support through this challenging time.
Superintendent,
Sarah Wasson
