LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD RECOGNIZES ATC HEALTH SERVICES AND BUSINESS STUDENTS

Lee County ATC health services and business students, including HOSA and FBLA organization members, were recognized for their accomplishments and recent competition successes by the Lee County Board of Education during the April 19 meeting. Pictured along with health services and business students are members of the Lee County Board of Education, Superintendent Sarah Wasson, Health Services Teacher/HOSA Sponsor Tammy Combs, and Business Teacher/FBLA Sponsor Rachel Addison-Miller.
The Lee County Board of Education is proud of the hard work and commitment of our ATC students and staff. By choosing educational options available through the Lee County ATC, these students will be prepared for careers in high-demand fields and to enter the workforce poised for immediate success. Congratulations to our ATC students and best of luck to each of them as they continue on their educational and career journeys.
