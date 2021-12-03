Lee County students returned back to school this week after a Thanksgiving holiday break and will resume classes until Monday December 20th which will be the first day of Christmas break. Students will return from Christmas break on Tuesday January 4th 2022.
LC School District has recently reported the vaccination clinic being a success. This clinic was performed on November 17th by the LC Health Dept. for children ages 5-18. Parents and guardians had to be in attendance during the vaccinations if they wished for their child to receive. The clinic was also for families of LC students as well.
At the November 2021 Lee County School Board meeting, District Finance Officer Tina Lucas presented the monthly Budget Report for review and approval. Mrs. Lucas reported general fund revenue of $369,887.72 and general fund expenditures of $517,386.22 for the month of October. The month is typically slow for revenue, according to Mrs. Lucas. Expenditures included the first load of diesel fuel for the year and some mid-year sick leave payouts which contributed to the higher than normal expenditure total, but these items were expected and included in the budget. Projection sheets were available for board members to review.
Director of Pupil Personnel Phillip Angel shared the monthly Enrollment/Attendance Report. Mr. Angel reported a decline in enrollment. Enrollment decreased from 906 students at the beginning of the school year to 877 students as of November 1. Attendance is improving month to month across nearly all grade levels. District average attendance improved from 83.16% in September to 86.79% in October.
The following are resignations as of the November meeting: Connie Smith, ESS Teacher/Substitute to accept teaching position and Adam Thomas, LCMHS Custodian.
The following are newly hired as of the November meeting: Connie Smith, LCES Teacher, Sarah Turner-Shelton, LCES Instructional Assistant, Kayla Turner, LCES Instructional Assistant, Kelli Moore, Substitute Teacher, Laura Frye, Substitute Teacher, Garner Dunn, Substitute Custodian, Betty Snowden, Substitute Cook and Custodian, Charity Wise, Instructional Assistant II-At Risk Mental Health/FRYSC.
Current positions still open: Bus Driver, Substitute Bus Drivers, Manager of Transportation and Vehicle Maintenance, Substitute Custodians, Substitute Cooks, Coaching Positions, LCMHS Math Teacher, LCMHS English/Language Arts Teacher, Homebound Teachers (PT), Gifted/Talented Teacher (PT), LCES ESS Teacher (PT), LCES School Counselor, Speech Therapist. Info via Shana Minter of LC School Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.