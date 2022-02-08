Last Thursday, Lee County lost a great asset to our community with the passing of Ed Cable age 77 of Zachariah.
Cable was president of the Lee County Shrine Club, a member of Torrent Lodge for approximately 50 years and US Army Vietnam Veteran . Cable devoted much of his free time, organizing and participating in the Shrine Club fundraisers and bucket shakes to help the children’s hospitals.
Cable’s funeral arrangements were handled by Porter & Son’s Funeral Home of Campton with Masonic Rites.
Above: Ed Cable pictured with Mildred Ross who was honored with a plaque of appreciation from the Shriners.
